Twin Falls native Jameson Bastow receives medical degree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jameson T. Bastow, D.O., was one of 267 medical students who received the doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Kansas City University in a virtual commencement ceremony held May 9.

Dr. Bastow is the son of David and Tamie Bastow. He graduated from Twin Falls High School and the College of Southern Idaho and earned a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in computer information systems from Idaho State University.

Bastow will complete postdoctoral training in family medicine with Family Medicine Residency of Idaho-Magic Valley, based at St. Luke’s Jerome and Magic Valley Medical Center.

He is married to the former Rebecca Carlisle of Jerome, and they are the parents of two children.

Kansas City University, founded in 1916, is a regionally accredited, not-for-profit private health sciences university with a College of Osteopathic Medicine and a College of Biosciences. The university opened a second medical school campus in Joplin, Missouri, in 2017.

