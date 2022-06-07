Twin Falls man wins two medals in Special Olympics competition in Boise

TWIN FALLS — Walking through Costco, it’s easy to see Parker Paul is a beloved employee.

Cashiers checking out customers and managers working the front desk all stop and greet him, causing Paul to smile back with a huge grin.

A Twin Falls native, Paul has been a front-end assistant at Costco for two years. When he’s not moving carts, you will most likely see him with a helmet and a bike.

Part of an Idaho Special Olympics team, the Magic Valley Gems, Paul recently brought home two medals from the Idaho Special Olympics State Summer Games Invitational.

“Competing and hanging with friends” is Paul’s favorite part of the program.

On May 21, he won second in both the cycling 5K and the 10K, bringing his medal total to 10.

Rick Waites, who has known Paul since he was little and is also a Costco worker, said he hopes Paul can be an inspiration to others.

“He pulls his weight and does his job probably better than everybody else,” Waites said.

The members of the store get to know Paul and understand that while he may take longer to communicate, he is always available to help, Waites said.

“He is highly loved and highly respected,” he said.

Paul works at Costco five days a week and spends one afternoon riding his bike with his teammates at the College of Southern Idaho campus. The team spends about an hour each week practicing.

Six people from the Magic Valley Gems competed in May and five teammates brought home medals. The team is coached by Donna Rae and teammates include Jay Phelps, Rachele Roesler, Joey Trejo, Ashton Anderson, Kenneth Merrill and Rosie McDaniel.

Paul said he loves the sport and plans to race again next year.

