TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum will host a lecture series in February and March.
The following presentations will be held at 1 p.m. Saturdays at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30.
Saturday: Shawn Willsey, College of Southern Idaho geology professor and author of “Geology Underfoot in Southern Idaho,” will speak about the unique geology of southern Idaho and the geologic events that determined local landscapes.
Feb. 8: Jim Gentry will present an overview of Magic Valley from the 1930s through 1950s.
Feb. 15: Karen (Hirai) Olen will share her perspective of life after the Minidoka Relocation Camp.
Feb. 22: Dave Heidemann will discuss Winchester products.
Feb. 29: Shauna Robinson will speak about the Brose House, south of Hansen.
The lecture series will continue in March with several speakers.
Admission is free and open to the public. Additional parking is available behind the museum.
Information: 208-751-1165 or 208-736-4675.
