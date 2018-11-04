Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum will host a presentation by Darrell Buffaloe, titled “Advanced Mind Reading or Having Fun Doing Oral History,” at 1 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 21337 U.S. 30.

Research methods assist in collecting, recording and evaluating oral history. The discussion helps to understand how people think and the methods of organizing a project to get useful historical information. Buffaloe also offers tips for gathering information from those who don't often share it.

The free event is open to the public. For information, call the museum at 208-736-4675.

