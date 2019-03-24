TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has announced the winners in two contests for local students. Award winners were honored at an awards reception March 9 at the Twin Falls Reformed Church.
The DAR Good Citizens scholarship program recognizes high school seniors who exemplify the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Each high school selects its own winner, who then competes in the chapter contest. Students are judged on the basis of a timed essay on a patriotic theme as well as their academic achievements, school activities, community service and letters of recommendation.
The chapter winners were: first place, Grace Solomon, Kimberly High School; second place, Kelby Andrew, Xavier Charter School; and Sarah Reineke, Lighthouse Christian School. At the awards reception, it was announced that Solomon's application had been forwarded to the state-level contest, where she received first place in the state.
Other school winners: Chantele Styhl, Carey High School; Madelyn March, Castleford High School; Percilla Martin, Glenns Ferry High School; Olivia Martinez, Hansen High School; Fatima Aguilera, Murtaugh High School; Ashley Telford, Richfield High School; Rese Walker, Twin Falls Christian Academy; Aman Eujayl, Twin Falls High School; Jacob Schilz, Valley High School; and Kolton Dahl, Wendell High School.
Awards were also presented to winners in DAR's Junior American Citizens contests for students in kindergarten through 12th grades. The theme was "The 50th Anniversary of the Lunar Landing — America's Great Move Forward in Exploration and Technology."
Chapter winners were: first-place postage stamp design, grade 5, Paige Callen, Filer Intermediate School; first-place poster design, grade 5, Rachel Vieu, Lincoln Elementary School; second-place poster design, grade 5, Jillian Vieu, Lincoln Elementary School; first-place short story, grade 8, Andrea Maccabee, O'Leary Middle School; first-place poetry, grade 5, Halle Boggess, Sawtooth Elementary School; first-place poetry, grade 8, Belen Quintana, O'Leary Middle School; and second-place poetry, grade 8, Gavin Crapo, O'Leary Middle School.
All the first-place chapter winners were also awarded first place in the state-level contests for their grade levels. Boggess, Quintana, and Maccabee received first-place in the six-state Northwest Division contest and Honorable Mention in the national contest.
For both programs, a total of $1,900 was distributed to student winners, who also received certificates and pins.
The programs were supported in part by grants from the Janice Seagraves Family Foundation and the Rotary Club of Twin Falls.
DAR is a national organization promoting patriotism, education and historic preservation.
More information: twinfallsdar@gmail.com or 208-308-1810.
