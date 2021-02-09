Twin Falls creates sidewalk master plan with 19 projects that could cost from $6,000 to $780,000

Steel said having a list of prioritized projects on hand will make it easier for city staff to move forward with a project when applying for grant funding.

“The master plan allows us to take these ideas out and apply them directly for grants,” Steel said.

During the meeting, the Council also discussed the city’s sidewalk repair grant program, which is entering its fifth year.

According to city code, property owners are responsible for maintaining and repairing sidewalks adjacent to their property. Public Works Director Jon Caton said the city created this program to incentivize people to improve sidewalks to make them safe for the public to use.

The city budgets $150,000 for this program, according to meeting documents. Residents can apply for funding, and if they’re eligible, the city will cover 75% of improvement costs up to $3,000 to replace sidewalks and up to $1,500 to repair sidewalks.

Non-residential, or commercial, property owners can also apply. For these property owners, the city would cover 50% of improvement costs up to the aforementioned dollar amounts.