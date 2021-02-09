Twin Falls creates sidewalk master plan with 19 projects that could cost from $6,000 to $780,000

TWIN FALLS — There are numerous places in the city without sidewalks, and city staff has created a master plan to try to address the issue.
On Monday, city staff engineer Erin Steel presented City Council with the sidewalk master plan, which includes 19 possible sidewalk projects ranging in estimated costs from $6,000 to $780,000.
The wide price range is dependent on the amount of work needed to complete certain projects. For example, according to meeting documents, the project estimated to cost $6,000 would require only 230 feet of sidewalk on North College Road between Washington Street North and Monaco Street.
Meanwhile, the project estimated to cost $780,000 would require the construction of 840 feet of sidewalk, curb and gutter along Hankins Road North near Filer Avenue East. The project would also require the city to relocate power lines along with other processes that result in the higher cost estimate.
Steel said city staff worked to prioritize these 19 projects using factors such as cost, right of way acquisition, project complexity and the location’s proximity to schools. The goal of the plan is to put sidewalks in places that increases accessibility to schools, parks and other resources.
According to meeting documents, the $6,000-improvement is the top priority out of the 19 listed, while the $780,000-improvement is number 17 the list.
Steel said having a list of prioritized projects on hand will make it easier for city staff to move forward with a project when applying for grant funding.
“I’ve never felt that level of force before,” Jordan Thornquest said, describing the accident that could have ended his life. “It’s that sensation of blunt force and getting the air knocked out of you, but magnified incredibly. It was beyond anything I knew I could experience."
“The master plan allows us to take these ideas out and apply them directly for grants,” Steel said.
During the meeting, the Council also discussed the city’s sidewalk repair grant program, which is entering its fifth year.
According to city code, property owners are responsible for maintaining and repairing sidewalks adjacent to their property. Public Works Director Jon Caton said the city created this program to incentivize people to improve sidewalks to make them safe for the public to use.
The city budgets $150,000 for this program, according to meeting documents. Residents can apply for funding, and if they’re eligible, the city will cover 75% of improvement costs up to $3,000 to replace sidewalks and up to $1,500 to repair sidewalks.
Non-residential, or commercial, property owners can also apply. For these property owners, the city would cover 50% of improvement costs up to the aforementioned dollar amounts.
When it first started, the city budgeted $50,000 to the program annually. The program started slow with the city only spending about $6,000 during each of the first two years, Caton said. Since the program began, $143,000 budgeted for grants have gone unspent. This money went into the city’s reserves to be used another time.
However, Caton said, the number of people applying for grants increased in the program’s third year, before declining a bit last year perhaps due to COVID-19.
Over the five years the program has been in place, the city has invested $160,000 in more than 100 sidewalk improvement grants. Through this investment, the city replaced or repaired more than 1 mile of sidewalk in the city.
For property owners interested, grant applications for the program are available on the city’s website.
