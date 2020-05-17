Twin Falls County prosecuting attorney awards drug-free scholarships

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Drug-Free Scholarship winners have been announced. Drake Folks of Xavier High School received a full-tuition scholarship to the College of Southern Idaho for the 2020-2021 academic year. Mya Llamas from Castleford High School and homeschooler Riley Lierman were each awarded one semester tuition scholarships. Tylar Donnelly from Magic Valley High School, Audrey Howe from Xavier High School and Kyle Harrison from Filer High School each received $500 towards their College of Southern Idaho tuition.

"I am very excited to be able to help further the education of deserving Twin Falls County students, and, at the same time, give them a forum to educate their fellow students and the community about the dangers of illegal drugs,” Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said in a statement.

The oral presentations and award ceremony were canceled due to the coronavirus and the governor's stay healthy order limiting gatherings. The winners were selected based on the written materials submitted to a panel of judges, including Magistrate Judge Calvin Campbell; Alison Smith, editor of the Times-News; and CSI Trustee Laird Stone.

