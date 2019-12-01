{{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — The Natural Resources Conservation Service in partnership with local conservation districts will hold a locally-led work group at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Con Paulos Auto Dealership Community Room, 251 E. Frontage Road, Jerome.

The meeting is an opportunity for local land managers to be part of a collaborative effort to improve natural resources within Twin Falls and Jerome counties. In addition to helping set priorities and shape plans for future projects, participants will also learn about other Natural Resources Conservation Service programs.

For more information, contact Steve Schuyler at 208-944-3759.

