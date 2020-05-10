Turnipseed named executive director at CSI Foundation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Foundation recently announced that Brandi Turnipseed will assume the position of executive director. Turnipseed will begin July 1 and she will be working with retiring Executive Director Deb Wilson in the transition.

Turnipseed is a CSI alumna, and after graduating with her associate’s degree from CSI she went on to complete her bachelor’s degree in accounting from ISU, and her master’s degree in educational technology and online adult learning from BSU. She also attended the Funding Specialist Training through the Council for Resource Development.

Turnipseed served as one of CSI’s grant writers before going to Chobani to be the corporate communications and executive project manager in 2011. In 2014, she returned to CSI as executive director of Workforce Development and Training.

Turnipseed has been recognized for her work and influence in many ways, including being named as a “Top 40 Under 40” recipient nationally by the American Association of Women in Community Colleges and locally by the Times-News.

Retiring Deb Wilson has developed one of the top most recognized community college foundations in the country with assets of over $40 million, and she is past president of the Council for Resource Development. Wilson is a sought-after consultant to college foundations across the nation.

