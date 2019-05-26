TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho has announced that Associate Professor Dr. Russ Tremayne has been named one of 11 Esto Perpetua awardees for 2019. Each year, the Idaho State Historical Society presents the award to individuals in honor of professional accomplishments, public service, volunteerism and philanthropy related to the preservation of the state’s heritage.
To celebrate the awardees, there will be a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. June 3 at the Idaho State Museum, 610 Julia Davis Drive, Boise. The ceremony will include music, a light summer buffet and a no-host bar.
To purchase tickets, call 208-514-2302.
