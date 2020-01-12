TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Diesel Technology Truck Program is grateful to Trebar Kenworth for donating a new training engine with a value of about $30,000. The new engine will allow students to work with the latest technology while preparing to become truck technicians.
Since the inception of the truck program in 2016, Trebar Kenworth has been a key industry training partner.
“Due to our partnership with Trebar Kenworth, for the first time ever, CSI is able to offer training that is specific to Paccar,” Dustin Holt, CSI diesel instructor, said in a statement. “This benefits students at the college by appealing to a larger hiring base. It also allows the college to train technicians more specifically for employers. Trebar Kenworth has been a phenomenal to our students and we really appreciate it.”
CSI shows sincere appreciation for this generous donation of modern equipment, which will help student growth in diesel technology.
