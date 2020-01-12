{{featured_button_text}}
Trebar Kenworth donation

Trebar Kenworth donated a new training engine to the College of Southern Idaho Diesel Technology Truck Program. Pictured from left: Kory Lloyd, CSI department chairman; Dustin Holt, CSI diesel instructor; Bill Paul, Trebar Kenworth district manager; Barry Pate, CSI instructional dean; Less Anderson, Trebar Kenworth service manager; Eddie Blunta, Trebar Kenworth shop foreman; and Cody Campbell, CSI lab aid.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Diesel Technology Truck Program is grateful to Trebar Kenworth for donating a new training engine with a value of about $30,000. The new engine will allow students to work with the latest technology while preparing to become truck technicians.

Since the inception of the truck program in 2016, Trebar Kenworth has been a key industry training partner.

“Due to our partnership with Trebar Kenworth, for the first time ever, CSI is able to offer training that is specific to Paccar,” Dustin Holt, CSI diesel instructor, said in a statement. “This benefits students at the college by appealing to a larger hiring base. It also allows the college to train technicians more specifically for employers. Trebar Kenworth has been a phenomenal to our students and we really appreciate it.”

CSI shows sincere appreciation for this generous donation of modern equipment, which will help student growth in diesel technology.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments