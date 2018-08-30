Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS—Building Materials and Construction Services will sponsor a “Shoot to End Cancer” fundraising event 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8 at the Twin Falls Gun Club.

The event will raise money for children with blood cancer. All money will be donated to LLS Leuekemia and Lyphoma Society.

Shoot guarantee cards are available. Games will include quail walk, buddy do-da, lineup, splatter board and more. Participants must bring their own shotgun and purchase or bring their own ammunition.

Everyone is welcome to participate and there will be prizes, raffle and a barbecue lunch.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Twin Falls Gun Club is at 230 Federation Road, Twin Falls.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments