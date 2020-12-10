 Skip to main content
Toys for Tots drive to be held Saturday behind Albertsons
Toys for Tots drive to be held Saturday behind Albertsons

Toys for Tots

Jimmy Berkley drives the Toys for Tots train in 2019 through the Magic Valley Mall parking lot in Twin Falls.

 Times-News file photo

TWIN FALLS — Toys for Tots will hold a drive-up toy drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in the lot behind Albertsons on Addison Avenue East.

Local food trucks Porked Out and Creative Cravings will be on hand during the event.

People will be able to practice safe social distancing.

Toys for Tots accepts new, unwrapped toys and people can donate the toys and purchase food from the food trucks.

The organization needs full-sized sports equipment like soccer balls, footballs, volleyballs or basketballs, fishing pole kits, sleeping bags and other older teen gifts like hair care items.

