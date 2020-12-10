Toys for Tots drive to be held Saturday behind Albertsons

TWIN FALLS — Toys for Tots will hold a drive-up toy drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in the lot behind Albertsons on Addison Avenue East.

Local food trucks Porked Out and Creative Cravings will be on hand during the event.

People will be able to practice safe social distancing.

Toys for Tots accepts new, unwrapped toys and people can donate the toys and purchase food from the food trucks.

The organization needs full-sized sports equipment like soccer balls, footballs, volleyballs or basketballs, fishing pole kits, sleeping bags and other older teen gifts like hair care items.

