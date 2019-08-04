TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls toddler will be featured on a big screen in the heart of New York City as a part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s (NDSS) annual Times Square Video presentation.
A photo of 20-month old Ryan Honas was selected from over 3,000 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. Approximately 500 photos will appear in the Times Square video in September. Her mother, Lisa Honas, recently snapped the photo of her daughter blowing bubbles.
Lisa said Ryan, who was born with Down syndrome, is helping spread the word that people with Down syndrome are just like everyone else. She is loved, valued, and has a bright future ahead of her.
The Times Square Video presentation kicks off Down Syndrome Awareness Month on the morning of the NDSS Buddy Walk in New York City. Every year, NDSS reminds the world about the gifts that people with Down syndrome bring to their communities through a special video presentation on a jumbo screen in the heart of Times Square.
The featured photographs highlight children, teens and adults with Down syndrome working, playing and learning alongside friends and family. These collective images promote acceptance and inclusion, which is the foundation of NDSS and the National Buddy Walk Program. The video presentation is a reminder of the contributions, accomplishments and value of people with Down syndrome.
