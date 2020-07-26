Toastmasters Club inducts new members

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Toastmasters Club 149, which was chartered in 1940, has grown since January when it began providing an online option using Zoom.

The club has added the following new members to its roster: Cynthia Jacobi, Oregon; Ken Moore, California; Bryant Pergerson and Dan Karlan, two Idaho residents from outside the area; and local members Jim Woolley, Marcus Lutz, Marymartha Bell, Mike Porter and Susie Miller.

Club members choose a pathway to begin making progress to improve their communication and leadership skills through various speech assignments. The club is affiliated with Area B-3, District 15, Region 1 of Toastmasters International, and also hosts speech contests each year.

"Having the opportunity to improve one's communication and leadership skills is a real advantage in the workplace," Anita Janis, the club's vice president of education said in a statement. "Even though we've not been meeting face-to-face since the end of March, club members are still continuing to practice speaking and providing feedback to one another. We're still growing our skills. We're so excited to have so many new members who will grow with us."

The Twin Falls club currently meets over Zoom from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. each Wednesday. Guests are welcome.

For more information, call Janis at 208-313-5728 or go to 149.toastmastersclubs.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0