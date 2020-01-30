{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The community is invited to join Twin Falls Toastmasters in celebrating its 80th anniversary at 4 p.m. Saturday, February 1 at the community room of the Family Health Services, 826 Eastland Dr. Enter the middle door. Enjoy birthday cake and fellowship, and learn how Toastmasters can improve your communication and leadership skills in a supportive, positive environment, along with giving you the chance to make new friends.

Note: This article corrects the time that was given in a Jan. 26 article in the Times-News.

