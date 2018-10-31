Try 1 month for 99¢
As is customary, the Times-News will run lists of Christmas gifts requested this season by residents of Magic Valley care centers.

Submissions must be received by Wednesday, Nov. 7. Care centers wanting to submit wish lists should send them to tgunning@magicvalley.com (put “wish list” in the subject line). Please include the care center’s complete address and phone number.

The request lists must be sent by email in paragraph form with a separate line for each resident, including a room number or other number; male or female; and the gift list items. Please do not send lists formatted in Excel or other spreadsheet software.

The lists will run in the Times-News on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22. Please call 208-735-3237 with any questions.

