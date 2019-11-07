As is customary, the Times-News will run lists of Christmas gifts requested this season by residents of Magic Valley nursing homes and care centers.
Nursing homes wanting to submit wish lists should send them to frontdoor@magicvalley.com (put “wish list” in the subject line). Please include the care center’s complete address and phone number. Submissions must be sent by Nov. 18.
To run in the paper, the request lists must be sent by email in paragraph form with a separate line for each resident, including a room number or other number; male or female; and the gift list items. Please do not send lists formatted in Excel or other spreadsheet software.
The lists will run in the Times-News on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.
