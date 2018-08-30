Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — Brooke Mitchell, Viki Platt and Madeleine Fleming have received scholarships for the 2018-2019 academic year at the College of Southern Idaho from the Magic Valley Builder's Association.

Mitchell is an employee of Idaho Central Credit Union; her academic goal is to become a social worker.

Platt also works at ICCU, would like to stay employed there and attain a management position.

Fleming is the niece of Linda Fleming of Habitat for Humanity and is seeking a degree in education.

MVBA awards these scholarships every academic year through CSI. Eligible recipients must be a member of the group or directly related to a member.

