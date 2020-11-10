 Skip to main content
The Nutcracker ballet announces December dates
Nutcracker ballet

Noel Jensen, left, dances the Grand Pas de Deux with Sabrina Benavides at the end of Act II on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, during the Centre Stage Studios' 28th performance of The Nutcracker at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley. Jensen and Benavides played the roles of Cavalier and the Sugarplum Fairy.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

BURLEY — The traditional holiday ballet "The Nutcracker' will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, Friday, Dec. 11 and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 at the King Fine Arts Center.

It can also be viewed at home via livestream. For ticket information visit Centre Stage Studios online.

The ballet is produced by students of Centre Stage Studios of Dance and Performing Arts and directed by Jennifer Sager and Melissa Lynch.

This is the 32nd. performance of the holiday favorite.

Also appearing will be professional ballet dancers in the roles of Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier.

All proceeds from the performance go towards scholarships for the arts and for scenery and costumes.

