The Nutcracker ballet announces December dates

BURLEY — The traditional holiday ballet "The Nutcracker' will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, Friday, Dec. 11 and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 at the King Fine Arts Center.

It can also be viewed at home via livestream. For ticket information visit Centre Stage Studios online.

The ballet is produced by students of Centre Stage Studios of Dance and Performing Arts and directed by Jennifer Sager and Melissa Lynch.

This is the 32nd. performance of the holiday favorite.

Also appearing will be professional ballet dancers in the roles of Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier.

All proceeds from the performance go towards scholarships for the arts and for scenery and costumes.

