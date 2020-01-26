KETCHUM — The Community Library will launch its 2020 Winter Read, which invites the community to read a book together and engage in conversation about a historical and regional civil liberty topic. This year’s selection is Jamie Ford’s “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet,” a novel centering on Japanese American families in the American West who were incarcerated during World War II. A setting of Ford’s novel is the Minidoka relocation center, now a National Historic Site.
The Winter Read will kick off at 4 p.m. Friday at the library’s Regional History Museum in Forest Service Park and be followed throughout February and March with exhibits, discussion groups, lectures and films. All programs are free and open to the public.
The Kickoff Party celebrates the opening of “Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II,” a poster exhibit courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service program. The exhibit will be on display from Friday through March 21. Free copies of Ford’s novel will be distributed during the kickoff, along with refreshments.
Other Winter Read events include:
The Minidoka Civil Liberties Symposium will begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at The Community Library. The event is presented in collaboration with the National Park Service, the nonprofit Friends of Minidoka, Boise State University and ACLU Idaho. Civil Rights Investigator Jessica Asai will keynote the symposium, speaking on the Legacy of Minoru Yasui, one of four Japanese Americans who fought the legality of detention during World War II all the way to the Supreme Court.
A book discussion on “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet” will be hosted by high school students from the Sun Valley Community School at 6 p.m. Feb. 19.
A second public book discussion with the Community Library’s Winter Read interns from Wood River High School and the Sun Valley Community School will take place at 5:30 pm. March 3 at the Hailey Public Library.
The Community Library’s Executive Director, Jenny Emery Davidson, will lead a Winter Read Book Group to discuss three books about Japanese history and culture in the American West. The group will meet at 4 p.m. Thursdays, through Feb. 27, in the Community Library Program Studio. Selections include “The Buddha in the Attic” by Julie Otsuka (Thursday); “Farewell to Manzanar” by Jeanne Wakatsuki Houston and James D. Houston (Feb. 6 and 13); and “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet” by Jamie Ford (March 20 and 27).
The National Park Service will screen the film, “Minidoka: An American Concentration Camp,” at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Community Library. The film was produced by North Shore Productions and tells the intimate story of the Japanese Americans who were forcibly removed from their homes and put on trains to a concentration camp in the desert of southern Idaho. The film will be followed by a discussion with Hanako Wakatsuki, chief of interpretation at Minidoka National Historic Site.
At 4 p.m. March 6, the library will host a panel discussion with local families who will share their stories of immigration, incarceration, military service and community. The panel will be moderated by Mia Russell, executive director of Friends of Minidoka.
The Winter Read Closing Celebration will feature author Jamie Ford with the keynote address at 6 p.m. March 12 at the Community Library. Seats will be available on a first come, first served basis, and the event will be livestreamed at comlib.org/livestream. A book signing with Chapter One Bookstore will follow the presentation.
Throughout February and March, visitors to the library foyer can explore “The Bitter and Sweet: World War II Stories of Japanese Americans in the West,” an exhibit of artifacts from local and regional Japanese American families related to incarceration, military service and family life before, during and after World War II. The Lecture Hall will also host “The Story of Minidoka: National Historic Site Banners.” Both exhibits will be open for viewing during the Community Library’s regular hours.
The Winter Read has been sponsored by the Spur Community Foundation and Carlyn Ring. Various programs are presented in partnership with the National Park Service, Friends of Minidoka, the Smithsonian SITES program, Sun Valley Community School and the Hailey Public Library.
For more information, go to comlib.org and the library on Facebook.
