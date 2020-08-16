TFHS grad takes on leadership role at community college

Dresdner joined the Naugatuck staff in 2015 as the associate dean of liberal art/behavior and social sciences. Before joining the team at Naugatuck Valley, Dresdner was a professor of English at Norwalk Community College from 2000-2015 where she rose through the ranks becoming a tenured, full professor in 2007. During her years at Norwalk she took a faculty leave to serve as the college’s director of the Center for Teaching and Learning, served as chair of the English Department and writing coordinator and co-founded and obtained a three-year operational grant to create the Fairfield County Women’s Center at the college, serving as its director from 2004-2005. She also has served on the governing body at Norwalk, on multiple search committees at Naugatuck and served as a visiting team member for the New England Commission of Higher Education. Dresdner is a member of the United Way of Greater Waterbury’s Board of Directors and serves on the Governing Council and is Treasurer of the Waterbury Arts and Culture Collaborative.