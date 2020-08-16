TFHS grad takes on leadership role at community college

A 1976 Twin Falls High School graduate is the interim campus chief executive officer at Naugatuck Valley Community College in Connecticut.
Dr. Lisa Dresdner, daughter of the late Harald E. Gerber and Phyllis Gerber, is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the campus. She formerly served as dean of academic affairs at the college.
Dresdner joined the Naugatuck staff in 2015 as the associate dean of liberal art/behavior and social sciences. Before joining the team at Naugatuck Valley, Dresdner was a professor of English at Norwalk Community College from 2000-2015 where she rose through the ranks becoming a tenured, full professor in 2007. During her years at Norwalk she took a faculty leave to serve as the college’s director of the Center for Teaching and Learning, served as chair of the English Department and writing coordinator and co-founded and obtained a three-year operational grant to create the Fairfield County Women’s Center at the college, serving as its director from 2004-2005. She also has served on the governing body at Norwalk, on multiple search committees at Naugatuck and served as a visiting team member for the New England Commission of Higher Education. Dresdner is a member of the United Way of Greater Waterbury’s Board of Directors and serves on the Governing Council and is Treasurer of the Waterbury Arts and Culture Collaborative.
“I appreciate Dr. Dresdner’s willingness to take on this leadership role as well as the energy and enthusiasm she will bring to the campus and most importantly our students,” President Mark Ojakian said.
Naugatuck Valley Community College, one of 12 community colleges in Connecticut, is a comprehensive community college offering 72 associate degrees and 42 certificates.
