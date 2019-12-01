TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls High School Class of 1966 recently contributed toward four Twin Falls High School programs through its memorial grant program. Total funds distributed this year total $1,800. In the nine years of the program, $22,200 has been given to various programs.
This year, grants went to the Bruin robotics team, Business Professionals of America, Quiz Bowl team and Science Olympiad. Each group received $450. The program is administered through the Twin Falls School District Education Foundation.
The Class of 1966 grant program was started in memory of six classmates who died in accidents during its junior year, along with the 70 other classmates who are no longer living.
The Class of 1966 is the largest in the history of the Twin Falls High School.
