LAMONI, Iowa — Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, recently celebrated the graduation achievement earned by 318 graduates.

Two local students were recognized for this achievement.

Stephanie Gorringe of Twin Falls graduated with a master's of science in nursing (family nurse practitioner).

Robin Schmidt of Twin Falls graduated with a master's of science in nursing (nurse educator).

