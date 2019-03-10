LAMONI, Iowa — Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, recently celebrated the graduation achievement earned by 318 graduates.
Two local students were recognized for this achievement.
Stephanie Gorringe of Twin Falls graduated with a master's of science in nursing (family nurse practitioner).
Robin Schmidt of Twin Falls graduated with a master's of science in nursing (nurse educator).
