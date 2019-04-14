NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ysabel Mark, a graduate of Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls, was named to the dean’s list at Trevecca Nazarene University.
To be named to the dean's list, student must attain a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale. Traditional undergraduates must be enrolled full-time, while non-traditional undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours.
Trevecca Nazarene University is a Christian university in Nashville.
