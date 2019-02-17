Try 1 month for 99¢

PARKLAND, Wash. — Raegan Bowyer, a Twin Falls High School student, has been awarded a prestigious Pacific Lutheran University President’s Scholarship worth $26,000 per year.

The President’s Scholarship is one of the top academic and leadership scholarships offered by the university. For the 2019-20 academic year, more than 500 incoming first-year students applied who met the high eligibility standards. There were 127 President’s Scholars selected based on academic achievement, service and leadership. This year’s President’s Scholarship recipients scored on average a 1335 SAT test score, 29 ACT test score, and have a 3.98 grade-point average.

These students have been invited to interview on the Pacific Lutheran campus in February to compete for the next level of Presidential Scholarships — one of 10 $31,000 per year Harstad Founder’s Scholarships or one of five full-tuition Regents’ Scholarships.

