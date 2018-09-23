TF Senior Center plans fundraising breakfast
TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Senior Center will hold a fundraising breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 13 at the center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The all-you-can-eat meal will include stuffed French toast, link sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages. The cost for the breakfast is $8 per person.
Music will be provided by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel.
Information: 208-734-5084.
New members join American Angus Association
FILER — Kari and Jilberto Garcia, of Filer are new members of the American Angus Association.
The association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world, the group said in a statement. Its computerized records include detailed information on more than 18 million registered Angus. The association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members.
Business, Professional Women offer scholarships
RUPERT – Rupert Business and Professional Women are offering two $600 scholarships for women who are in the process of attaining more education to improve their job opportunities. Candidates must be at least 25 years of age or older and in their second year in an accredited college or vo-tech facility. Financial need is a consideration. Previous applicants are encouraged to apply as well.
Application deadline is Friday, November 16, 2018.
For more information and to obtain an application, call Anita at 208-436-4767 or Pam at 208-431-6072. Please leave a message if no one answers.
