TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Senior Center will hold a fundraising breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 8 at the center, 530 Shoshone St. W.

The all-you-can-eat meal will include eggs benedict, ham, link sausage, scrambled eggs, potato casserole, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages. Cost for the breakfast is $8 per person.

Music will be provided by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel.

Information: 208-734-5084.

