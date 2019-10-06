{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Senior Center will hold a fundraising breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the center, 530 Shoshone St. W.

The all-you-can-eat meal will include stuffed French toast, link sausage, ham, potato casserole, eggs, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages. Cost is $8 per person. The Southern Idaho Parrot Head Club will be assisting at the breakfast.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Music will be provided by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel.

Information: 208-734-5084.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments