TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Senior Center will hold a fundraising breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the center, 530 Shoshone St. W.

The meal will include breakfast frittatas, ham, sausage, potato casserole, biscuits and gravy, fruit and beverages. The cost for the breakfast is $8 per person.

Music will be provided by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel.

Information: 208-734-5084.

