TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Senior Center will hold a fundraising breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the center, 530 Shoshone St. W.

The all-you-can-eat meal will include breakfast frittatas, link sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages. The cost for the breakfast is $8 per person.

Music will be provided by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel.

More information: 208-734-5084.

