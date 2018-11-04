TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Senior Center will hold a fundraising breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the center, 530 Shoshone St. W.
The all-you-can-eat meal will include breakfast frittatas, bacon, link sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages. The cost for the breakfast is $8 per person.
Music will be provided by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel.
Information: 208-734-5084.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.