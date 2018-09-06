Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS – The Twin Falls Public Library Foundation Golf Scramble, "Scramble fore Books" will take place Sept. 8 at the Twin Falls Golf Club.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Twin Falls Public Library.

Two shotgun starts, at 8:30 a.m. or 1:45 p.m. A BBQ lunch will be served from noon to 2 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded to both morning and afternoon scramble winners. A hole-in-one prize is a 2018 Toyota RAV4 provided by Wills Toyota. There will be dozens of raffle prizes.

Information: 208-736-6205.

