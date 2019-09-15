{{featured_button_text}}

FILER — Twin Falls County Fair art show winners have been announced.

Officials said entries were up from 298 last year to 430 this year. Sponsorships were also up 50%.

Top winners are:

Best of Show overall: Deann Goodwin

Jackpot: Rosie Martinez Eckert

Special competition “Wagon”: Kathy Lilyfield

Best of show open: Deann Goodwin

Best overall senior: Patrica Hall

Best of show advanced amateur: Kathie Hamblin

Best of show amateur: Roseanna Miller

Best water color 2019: Kathie Hamblin

Painters paint off: 1st place: Don Oman 2nd place: Shena Bingham

People’s Choice: Joanne Hills

Best sculpture: Joan Pavalowski

Best Rock Art: Jean E. Hanson

Best portrait: Deann Goodwin

Best Drawing: Tami Auderheide

Best Landscape: Debbie Crockett

