FILER — Twin Falls County Fair art show winners have been announced.
Officials said entries were up from 298 last year to 430 this year. Sponsorships were also up 50%.
Top winners are:
Best of Show overall: Deann Goodwin
Jackpot: Rosie Martinez Eckert
Special competition “Wagon”: Kathy Lilyfield
Best of show open: Deann Goodwin
Best overall senior: Patrica Hall
Best of show advanced amateur: Kathie Hamblin
You have free articles remaining.
Best of show amateur: Roseanna Miller
Best water color 2019: Kathie Hamblin
Painters paint off: 1st place: Don Oman 2nd place: Shena Bingham
People’s Choice: Joanne Hills
Best sculpture: Joan Pavalowski
Best Rock Art: Jean E. Hanson
Best portrait: Deann Goodwin
Best Drawing: Tami Auderheide
Best Landscape: Debbie Crockett
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.