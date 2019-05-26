SHOSHONE — The Lost N Lava Cowboy Poetry Inc. Board of Directors has announced that Ashley Telford has been selected for the 2019 Lost N Lava Cowboy Poetry Inc. Scholarship.
Telford will be attending BYU-Idaho to earn a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness. She has been involved in the agriculture industry her entire life — in FFA and raising cattle, goats, horses and numerous crops. Two years ago, Telford started a U-pick strawberry patch that keeps her busy during the summer months. She has volunteered at Outlaw Days and doing yard work and has helped with the Giving Tree Project and the town cleanup efforts in the summer.
