DAR Teacher Awards

Daughters of the American Revolution’s Constitution Week chairman Susan Harris, center, presents Outstanding Teacher of American History awards to Rebecca Baird, left, and Lisa Thompson of Xavier Charter School.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The Daughters of the American Revolution Twin Falls chapter held an awards reception Feb. 8 and presented two certificates for Outstanding Teacher of American History to Rebecca Baird and Lisa Thompson of Xavier Charter School.

In presenting the awards, Susan Harris, the chapter’s Constitution Week chairman, thanked the teachers for their involvement in Constitution Week activities and the recitation of the Preamble of the U.S. Constitution by the school’s sixth graders.

