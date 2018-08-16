TWIN FALLS — Local college students Lisa Taylor and Eva Gutierrez, both of Kimberly, have received P.E.O. funding as announced by P.E.O. Chapter BP, Twin Falls.
Taylor received an $1,800 P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education grant to be used for her expenses at Nightingale College. She will graduate with an associate degree in nursing in April 2019.
Gutierrez was awarded a $500 P.E.O. Chapter BP scholarship for her studies at the College of Southern Idaho. She recently graduated from Kimberly High School and intends to major in performing arts.
The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education grants are available to women who have found it necessary to interrupt their formal education for a period of two years or more and who are within 24 months of completing their educational goals. A grant can be up to $3,000.
Women who reside in Twin Falls, Jerome and Lincoln counties and who intend to attend an Idaho school are eligible for the P.E.O. Chapter BP scholarship.
Chapter BP has members from Twin Falls, Kimberly and Jerome who are actively involved in raising funds for P.E.O. projects — all of which support education for women.
