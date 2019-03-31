ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Sabrina Tarchione of Twin Falls, a student at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, has earned a spot on the academic dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester. She earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher and is considered a Collegiate Scholar with that ranking on the list.
Tarchione is a senior and biology/health professions major at Northwestern College. She is the daughter of Travis and Tina Tarchione of Twin Falls.
Northwestern College is a Christian college of more than 1,300 students. Rated a top-10 Midwestern college by U.S. News & World Report magazine, Northwestern provides an education committed to academic rigor and a Christ-centered worldview.
