CURRY — Take a look into the past with Alex Kunkel at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 at the Twin Falls County Historical Museum. Learn about everyday items from long ago. See how much some things have changed while others remain the same. Be prepared for an interesting journey and thought provoking adventure. The Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum is on Highway 30 near Curry Crossing.

