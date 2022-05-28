Tacos Villa opens new location after fire

TWIN FALLS — More than 100 people attended the reopening of Tacos Villa last Friday.

“It was insane,” said Julia Rico, business manager for the Mexican restaurant. “Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so busy.”

The business posted a Facebook video of the steady stream of customers with the caption, “Full house means a happy heart. Thank you for your support today and always.”

The restaurant, owned and operated by the Rico family, was one of the businesses destroyed by the Radio Rondevoo fire in April. The fire affected multiple businesses including Eve and the Outlaw Bail Bonds and Angel Paws Pet Grooming.

Due to the size and location, it was considered an “all-call fire,” according to Twin Falls City Spokesperson Josh Palmer. This meant all area agencies who could respond helped out. About 100 firefighters, police and paramedics were on scene by 10 a.m.

Investigators were able to determine the fire originated in the attic of the building, however, the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s office found no definitive cause.

Rico said the business would have celebrated its second anniversary at the downtown location on Aug. 1.

The Rico family has signed a three-year lease on a new location at 260 Shoshone St. E., the former home of Rita’s Coffeehouse and Eatery.

“I felt stressed for my dad,” Rico said. “Because he was the one who wanted to open up soon and I’m like, ‘OK if this is what you want let’s do it,’ and everything came out pretty smoothly.”

A GoFund Me page for the business, used to cover lost employee wages, has since been removed by the family after negative comments about insurance.

The business did have insurance, Rico said, but most people don’t understand it takes a long time to receive any money.

“The insurance is not like an auto insurance. Sometimes even auto insurance takes a long time to give you money,” she said. “Now, imagine a business that lost thousands and thousands of dollars. It was challenging but we managed to get back on our feet and start running again.”

To keep the spirit of the old location, the family painted an inside wall the same shade of red.

“I told my dad I wanted something from our old location here,” Rico said.

She has enjoyed seeing returning customers and first-timers who wanted to show their support. For newcomers, she recommends trying the Quesabirria Tacos or the Taco Rico.

Her parents, Ruben and Sindi, started the business in 2017 in Jerome.

“We got a lot of encouragement to move to Twin Falls and that’s when we took the big step and moved over here,” Julia Rico said. “It’s been a blessing ever since.”

