TWIN FALLS — Syringa Place Assisted Living will start its Savvy Senior Series at 3 p.m. Wednesday at 1880 Harrison St. N.
The first topic will be “Home Owner Scams,” presented by Vicki Brunyer from Berkshire Hathaway Realtors.
The series will feature a different program each month at 3 p.m. on the second Wednesday through October. The topics will include Science of Scams in June, Advanced Directives in July, Living with Parkinson’s in August, Senior Living Options in September and Senior Medicare Patrol in October.
The programs are open to the public and free of charge. Refreshments will be served.
To reserve a spot, contact Connie at 208-308-4751 at least 24 hours in advance.
