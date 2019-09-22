{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Symphony League has scheduled a card-party fundraiser at noon Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave. E., Twin Falls.

The event includes a salad luncheon and bridge and pinochle prizes. Raffle tickets for other prizes will be available for purchase.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Cost is $15 and reservations are required.

For more information, contact Elaine at 208-734-5323.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments