TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Symphony supporters celebrated the upcoming 60th season at the annual league fundraiser held Sept. 28.
Winners at the card party were:
Bridge — Janet Wirth, first, and Edna Pierson, second.
Pinochle — Maureen Crowell, first, and Patty and Ted Hadley tied for second.
