TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Symphony supporters celebrated the upcoming 60th season at the annual league fundraiser held Sept. 28.

Winners at the card party were:

Bridge — Janet Wirth, first, and Edna Pierson, second.

Pinochle — Maureen Crowell, first, and Patty and Ted Hadley tied for second.

