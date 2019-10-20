{{featured_button_text}}

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Logan Sundberg, a member of the Colgate University class of 2022, has earned the spring 2019 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence.

Sundberg is from Ketchum and is a graduate of Wayland High School.

Students receive recognition on the dean’s award for earning a term grade-point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses.

