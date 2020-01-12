SUN VALLEY — Sun Valley Tour de Force, a three-day car event held each year in Wood River Valley, has named The Hunger Coalition as its next event beneficiary.
“We were thrilled to see so many organizations apply for the partnership. There are many deserving organizations in the valley and it was a true pleasure to learn more about those missions and the wonderful people working tirelessly every day to advance their impact” said, Maya Blix, co-producer Sun Valley Tour de Force.
The Hunger Coalition serves over 18% of the county — just under 4,000 people, half of whom are children — and manages over 10 food-related programs including a food pantry, community farm and garden, and children’s food programs. While the organization is currently serving 1 in 6 local people, studies show that 1 in 3 are considered food insecure or one crisis away.
In order to close this gap and double the number of people it serves, the coalition is transitioning to a new property that will triple its size and provide more stigma-free opportunities for locals to access food. The dream is of an updated facility and expanded farm, community kitchen, heated greenhouses, and a discounted grocery market. With plans to break ground on this dream in May of 2020, this partnership comes at an essential time for the organization.
“We are proud to help promote The Hunger Coalition and we know that our drivers and guests will feel confident giving to such a worthy cause,” said Whitney Werth Slade, Sun Valley Tour de Force co-producer and Intrepid Events president.
In October 2019, Sun Valley Tour de Force presented its first beneficiary, Idaho BaseCamp, with a donation worth over $100,000, which included a check for $65,000 and a 2018 Ford Sprinter van. In 2018, its first year, Sun Valley Tour de Force donated $16,000 to Idaho BaseCamp.
This years Sun Valley Tour de Force, set for July 23-25, will include three days of events for drivers, sponsors and guests. Events feature high speed runs at Phantom Hill, the Huckleberry Drive from Ketchum to Smiley Creek Lodge, hosted sponsor events, the downtown car show packed with rare collectibles, supercars and fans and the Saturday evening Cars & Comedy, the chief fundraising event of the weekend hosted at Limelight Hotel.
To learn more and for all event updates sign up for Sun Valley Tour de Force newsletter and find more information at sunvalleytourdeforce.com or email info@sunvalleytourdeforce.com to get involved as an event partner, sponsor or volunteer. Also, follow Sun Valley Tour de Force on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
