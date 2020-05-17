Sun Valley student named National Merit Scholar

Hagenbuch is one of about 7,500 National Merit Scholarship winners chosen from a group of about 15,000 distinguished finalists who were chosen based on academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, honors and awards received.

Head of School Ben Pettit said in a statement, "We are obviously very proud of Johnny’s many accomplishments, in the classroom and as an athlete who was named to the U.S. Ski Team last year. Johnny’s drive in all endeavors is unparalleled and his thirst for knowledge is insatiable. We are excited to see where his path leads in the future, but we will certainly miss having him as our student."