Sun Valley Museum of Art announces scholarship winners

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Museum of Art announced the winners of its 2020 Arts and Humanities Scholarship program, which provides monetary awards to local students and educators to help advance their education and experience in the arts.

The museum will not hold its awards ceremony this year, due to the self-isolation order for Blaine County residents and to ensure the safety of the community. Sun Valley Museum of Art will celebrate the scholarship winners through a special dedication page on its website.

Including this year’s awards, the museum’s overall scholarships since 1998 have reached nearly $1 million. The scholarships are made possible by private donations and funds raised at the organization’s annual Wine Auction.

The 24 scholarships were awarded in five categories:

Jack Thornton Memorial Scholarship — a $3,000 scholarship awarded to an 11th- or 12th-grade student who has demonstrated their passion for the study of performing arts in music, theater, voice or dance. The 2020 winner is Rye Fruehling, a junior at Sun Valley Community School who will participate in New York University’s Atlantic Acting summer high school program.