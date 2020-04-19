Sun Valley Museum of Art announces scholarship winners

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Museum of Art announced the winners of its 2020 Arts and Humanities Scholarship program, which provides monetary awards to local students and educators to help advance their education and experience in the arts.
The museum will not hold its awards ceremony this year, due to the self-isolation order for Blaine County residents and to ensure the safety of the community. Sun Valley Museum of Art will celebrate the scholarship winners through a special dedication page on its website.
Including this year’s awards, the museum’s overall scholarships since 1998 have reached nearly $1 million. The scholarships are made possible by private donations and funds raised at the organization’s annual Wine Auction.
The 24 scholarships were awarded in five categories:
Jack Thornton Memorial Scholarship — a $3,000 scholarship awarded to an 11th- or 12th-grade student who has demonstrated their passion for the study of performing arts in music, theater, voice or dance. The 2020 winner is Rye Fruehling, a junior at Sun Valley Community School who will participate in New York University’s Atlantic Acting summer high school program.
Gay V. Weake Scholarship — a renewable scholarship of $2,000 per year, awarded to a 12th-grade student or full-time college student majoring in the arts or humanities, to be applied annually toward tuition at an accredited college or university. The 2020 winner is Jennifer Jordan, a Wood River High School senior who plans to study music education at an out-of-state college. Honorary scholarship winners will receive one-time awards for their accomplishments: Emma Pulleiro, Jasper Mott and Geneva Dupuis. The following winners from previous years will continue to receive annual awards: Jorgen Lawrence, 2018; Lemuel Reagan, 2017; and Pierson Carlsen, 2016.
Ezra Pound Scholarship — a $5,000 scholarship awarded to an 11th-grade student to pursue advanced study in the visual arts during the summer between junior and senior year. The 2020 winner is Emmet Kettleband, a Wood River High School junior who will study fashion design at Savannah College of Art and Design’s summer program in Atlanta, Georgia.
High School Arts and Humanities Scholarship — multiple scholarships of up to $2,500 awarded to students currently enrolled in grades nine through 12 to further their formal studies in the arts and humanities outside of regular school hours. The 2020 winners are Ethan Hunt, Bridgette Silva, Daria Brown, Camas Filbert, Jasmine Jordan, Luke Mauldin, Adri Meyer, Julia Ott, Elias Trevino, Emma Desserault, Keyle Potts, Natalee More, Yoselyn Gomez, Claire Watson and Grace Rogers.
Wendy and Alan Pesky Educator Scholarship — multiple scholarships of up to $1,200 awarded to K-12 educators to support formal professional development in visual arts, performing arts or humanities. The 2020 winners are Jennifer Meacham, Heather Livingston and Amy Swanson.
Applications for the museum’s 2021 scholarship program will be available Dec. 1. Detailed information about the program can be found at svmoa.org/learn/scholarship-program. For questions about the application process, contact Jordyn Dooley at jdooley@svmoa.org or 208-726-9491, ext. 126.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!