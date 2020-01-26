{{featured_button_text}}

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts is accepting applications for its 2020 scholarship program. The deadline for submission is Feb. 20.

Each year, the center awards five different types of scholarships to Blaine County educators and students (home schooled, public and private) to further their education in the arts and humanities.

The categories are Jack Thornton Memorial Scholarship for the Performing Arts, High School Scholarship for Blaine County students, Ezra Pound Scholarship, Gay V. Weake Scholarship and the Wendy and Alan Pesky Educator Scholarship.

The scholarship program is made possible through funds raised at the center’s annual wine auction and private donations.

Application forms and detailed information about the center’s scholarship program are available at sunvalleycenter.org/scholarships. For information about the application process, contact Jordyn Dooley at jdooley@sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491, ext. 126.

