KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts is accepting applications for its 2020 scholarship program. The deadline for submission is Feb. 20.
Each year, the center awards five different types of scholarships to Blaine County educators and students (home schooled, public and private) to further their education in the arts and humanities.
The categories are Jack Thornton Memorial Scholarship for the Performing Arts, High School Scholarship for Blaine County students, Ezra Pound Scholarship, Gay V. Weake Scholarship and the Wendy and Alan Pesky Educator Scholarship.
You have free articles remaining.
The scholarship program is made possible through funds raised at the center’s annual wine auction and private donations.
Application forms and detailed information about the center’s scholarship program are available at sunvalleycenter.org/scholarships. For information about the application process, contact Jordyn Dooley at jdooley@sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491, ext. 126.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.