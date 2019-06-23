{{featured_button_text}}

PAUSE, the Mini-Cassia Suicide prevention, awareness and support group, was given a $5,000 grant from the Magellan Cares Foundation in Boise on June 12. The award was given during a daylong seminar that discussed aspects of suicide.

Accepting the award for the organization were Kyle Hodges and Dixie Tate, president and vice-president of PAUSE. Gail Gallegos, PAUSE secretary/treasurer, Chuck Driscoll and Kim Bedke, PAUSE board members, were also in attendance.

PAUSE plans to use these funds to launch a local suicide summit in September. It also plans to host a walk/run and hold other activities to help raise awareness of the problem of suicide in the Mini-Cassia region and provide resources for suicide prevention, and provide support and resources for survivors of suicide.

Magellan Healthcare has committed itself to suicide prevention. The organization states: “We believe that suicide should be a never event,” and that suicide should be treated like a public health crisis.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments