PAUSE, the Mini-Cassia Suicide prevention, awareness and support group, was given a $5,000 grant from the Magellan Cares Foundation in Boise on June 12. The award was given during a daylong seminar that discussed aspects of suicide.
Accepting the award for the organization were Kyle Hodges and Dixie Tate, president and vice-president of PAUSE. Gail Gallegos, PAUSE secretary/treasurer, Chuck Driscoll and Kim Bedke, PAUSE board members, were also in attendance.
PAUSE plans to use these funds to launch a local suicide summit in September. It also plans to host a walk/run and hold other activities to help raise awareness of the problem of suicide in the Mini-Cassia region and provide resources for suicide prevention, and provide support and resources for survivors of suicide.
Magellan Healthcare has committed itself to suicide prevention. The organization states: “We believe that suicide should be a never event,” and that suicide should be treated like a public health crisis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.