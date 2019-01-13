TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer “Studio Pottery” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 31 through April 25. The class will meet in Art Lab 113 on the CSI campus. The cost is $120 plus $20 paid to the instructor for clay.
In this zero-credit class, students will explore a variety of pottery fundamentals while using clay as an expressive medium to create one-of-a-kind functional and decorative pieces. During 25 hours of studio time, students will learn hand-building fundamentals, wheel-throwing and basic elements of sculpture from artist Sheryl West.
Finish your pieces with a myriad of glazing and decoration techniques. Beginning and experienced potters alike will advance their skills and sense of creativity.
Class size is limited so early registration is suggested.
To register, call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed or visit the CSI Community Education Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.